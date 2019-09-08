The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team picked up a 14-6 victory Thursday against Bentonville Washington on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers scored on their first drive powered by strong runs by Jed Derwin and Devlin Hillsong. Mason Simmons ran in from five yards out for the score.

The Panthers scored again with 30 seconds remaining in the game when Simmons threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sandoval. Simmons then hit the two-point conversion with a pass to Jackson Taylor.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team fell 14-6 to Bentonville Washington.

Geo Flores caught a long touchdown pass from Dane Marlatt for the Panthers' only score.

Alec Pearson had an interception for the Panthers.

Up next

Both teams return to action this week at home against Fayetteville Ramay.

