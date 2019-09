The Watts (Okla.) Engineers improved to 2-0 on the season Friday with a 56-6 win at Welch.

Statistics were not available at presstime.

Watts is back in action at home this Friday against Wilson-Henryetta.

Arkoma 30, Oaks 28

The Oaks (Okla.) Warriors fell to 0-2 after losing Friday at Arkoma.

Oaks returns to action at home this Friday against Keota.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 09/08/2019