The Evan Thomas Foundation will hold a Life Jacket Drive at its booth during the Siloam Springs Homegrown Festival on Sept. 28.

The purpose of the Life Jacket Drive is to collect donations of new and slightly used life jackets, which will be placed at a Life Jacket Loaner Station to be located at Siloam Springs Kayak Park. The station will be stocked with life jackets in a range of sizes that will be available to borrow free of charge for a day on the water.

Children often outgrow their life jackets and boaters often find that they want to update their own life jackets, but there is no need to throw away the old life jackets. This Life Jacket Drive will allow Evan Thomas Foundation to utilize donated life jackets from the local community by providing a use for life jackets that have been outgrown or are no longer needed.

• Monetary donations will be accepted.

• Life jackets may also be dropped off at the Siloam Springs Fire Department stations.

For more information, contact the Evan Thomas Foundation at evanthomasfoundation@gmail.com or call 479-228-4442.

