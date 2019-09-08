The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls volleyball team was defeated Thursday 2-0 on Thursday night against Springdale Lakeside.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 28-26 and the Golden Eagles finished off the sweep with a 25-16 win in the second set.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers (2-3) with four kills and two blocks. Esli Deleon had three aces and two digs.

The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 to Rogers on Tuesday. The Lady Mounties won the first set 25-8 and the second 25-22.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Springdale Southwest 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-18 and then finished off the sweep with a 25-19 win in the second set.

The eighth-graders were defeated Wednesday 2-0 by Bentonville Fulbright. The Lady Timberwolves won the first set 25-21 and then won 25-15 to sweep.

The eighth-graders defeated Springdale Southwest 2-0 on Tuesday, winning the first set 25-22 and the second 25-16.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball team lost to Springdale Sonora 2-0 (25-13, 25-21) on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers lost 2-1 to Bentonville Fulbright. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-22 and then lost 25-12, 15-6.

The seventh-graders defeated Springdale Tyson 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers won the first game 25-18 and finished the sweep with a 25-13 win.

Up next

The ninth-graders return to action on Tuesday at Rogers, while the seventh- and eighth-graders play at Bentonville Lincoln.

Sports on 09/08/2019