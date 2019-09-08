David Houston Allen

David Houston Allen, 76-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on September 3, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 3, 1943, in Siloam Springs, to Albert Houston Allen and Ethel Juanita Scott Allen. David graduated from Colcord High School in Colcord, Oklahoma, and attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He married Linda Winter on June 28, 1963, in Stilwell, Oklahoma. David worked at Bear Brand and Gates in Siloam Springs for many years, and retired from Pipe Life where he worked as Human Resources Manager. He was a member of Colcord Church of Christ for many years and served as an elder.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Frankie Allen; and two sisters, Phyllis Glass, and Diana Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Allen of the home; one daughter, Julie McGarrah of Siloam Springs; two granddaughters, Katelyn Coon and husband Daniel of Siloam Springs, and Elizabeth McGarrah of Siloam Springs; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and one sister, Jeanne Sullivan and husband Dale of Gentry, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Colcord Church of Christ in Colcord, Oklahoma, with Mr. Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Dickson Cemetery, in Cherokee City, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kay Frances Buckminster

Kay Frances Buckminster, 76, of Gentry, Arkansas, died September 4, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center. Born January 7, 1943, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, she was the daughter of Benjamin Nedved and Veronica Fogerty Nedved. Kay married Larry Buckminster on May 17, 1961. She was a statistical typist, member of the American Legion Auxiliary and attended Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Kay did volunteer work for American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of the Quilting Guild in Gentry and Gravette, they made lap quilts for the VA hospital and children's shelter. Kay also sewed for stillborn children making clothes out of wedding dresses. She was the Gentry Citizen of the Year in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Larry of the home; son, Brian Buckminster and wife Renee of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Karri Forrest and husband Darin of Clearwater, Florida; two grandchildren, Bentley Brown and Brooklyn Buckminster; brothers, Gary Nedved and his wife Sue of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Dan Nedved and wife April of Omaha, Nebraska,; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, Gentry, Arkansas. Burial of ashes will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 35, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Mark "Bear" Roberts

Mark "Bear" Roberts, 57, of Colcord, Okla., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born on May 30, 1962, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Clarence Roberts Jr. and Rosie Mouse Roberts. He was a truck driver for the Brake Trucking Company. He enjoyed Nascar, trains, fishing, working on cars and watching Battle Bots. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Roberts of the home; three daughters, Veronica Brewer and husband Clayton of Colcord, Amy Roberts of Colcord and Tiffany Seitz and husband Michael of Siloam Springs, Ark.; three brothers, Mick Roberts of Jay, Okla., Rick Roberts and wife Nora of Colcord, and Greg Roberts of Siloam Springs; three sisters, Rosanna Andrews and husband Rick of Watts, Okla., Priscilla Strickland and husband Wendell of Colcord, and Sheri Roberts of Siloam Springs; and three grandchildren.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, with Conley Chesney officiating. Burial will be at the Row Cemetery in Colcord.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry Rena Thurman Shrum

Sherry Rena Thurman Shrum, 59, a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born January 11, 1960, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Ira Jay and Verna (Woodruff) Thurman.

Sherry graduated from Siloam Springs High School and received her Bachelor's degree from John Brown University. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Tyson Foods.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Jay Thurman.

Survivors include her husband Jim Shrum; one stepson Michael Shrum of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two sons Jason Shrum and wife Ashley of Huntsville, Arkansas, and Jared Shrum and wife Katy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Jayden, Jonathan, Jordan, Jet, and Channing; her mother, Verna Coyle and her husband Bill of Farmington, Arkansas; three stepbrothers, Ralph Coyle and wife Janet of Sacramento, California, Leo Coyle and wife Christine of West Jordan, Utah, and Jason Coyle and wife Sherry of Lovelock, Nevada.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

