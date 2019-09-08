The city's planning commission is slated to review a significant development permit and city board approved permits during its meeting Tuesday.

The significant development permit is for 617 N. Mt. Olive St., Grace Episcopal Church, for a 5,900-square-foot classroom and auxiliary addition, according to a staff report.

If approved, the permit will go before the city's board of directors during its Sept. 17 meeting.

The city-board approved permits were for two right-of-way closures. The first for 324 E. Twin Springs St. and 400 E. Twin Springs St. by Jason and Anna Mitchell; the second for 111 N. Oak Hill St. and 110 N. Garrett St. by Gary and Kimberly Goranson and William and Kathy Bergthold.

According to city staff, there will be a board of adjustment meeting on Oct. 8.

General News on 09/08/2019