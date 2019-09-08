Sept. 9 -- Sept. 13
Monday -- Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, Italian vegetables, Garlic bread, fresh fruit
Tuesday -- Breakfast casserole, sausage patty, biscuits/gravy, cinnamon applesauce
Wednesday -- Chicken, mixed greens/cranberry/apple/pecan salad, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, whole grain crackers, fruit yogurt parfait
Thursday -- Grilled hamburger on bun/lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, home fried potatoes, strawberry/banana, fresh baked cookie
Friday -- Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, hot biscuit, mandarin oranges
Sept. 16 -- Sept. 20
Monday -- Lasagna, fresh corn, tossed salad w/dressing, garlic bread, chocolate brownie
Tuesday -- Beef pot roast, carrots, potatoes and celery, peas, roll, cookie
Wednesday -- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, Harvard beets, whole wheat roll, chef's choice dessert
Thursday -- Turkey club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickle, tomato soup, crackers, chunky fruit medley
Friday -- Brown sugar/pineapple glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, pineapple upside down cake, roll
Sept. 23 -- Sept. 27
Monday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, spiced peaches
Tuesday -- Chicken and waffles w/maple syrup, potato casserole, fresh fruit
Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork plate, macaroni salad, baked beans, bread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
Thursday -- Chicken and wild rice casserole, roasted lemon broccoli, copper coin salad, fresh apple cake
Friday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, hush puppies
Sept. 30
Monday -- Chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, fresh fruit
