Senior Center menu September 8, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Sept. 9 -- Sept. 13

Monday -- Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, Italian vegetables, Garlic bread, fresh fruit

Tuesday -- Breakfast casserole, sausage patty, biscuits/gravy, cinnamon applesauce

Wednesday -- Chicken, mixed greens/cranberry/apple/pecan salad, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, whole grain crackers, fruit yogurt parfait

Thursday -- Grilled hamburger on bun/lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, home fried potatoes, strawberry/banana, fresh baked cookie

Friday -- Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, hot biscuit, mandarin oranges

Sept. 16 -- Sept. 20

Monday -- Lasagna, fresh corn, tossed salad w/dressing, garlic bread, chocolate brownie

Tuesday -- Beef pot roast, carrots, potatoes and celery, peas, roll, cookie

Wednesday -- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, Harvard beets, whole wheat roll, chef's choice dessert

Thursday -- Turkey club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickle, tomato soup, crackers, chunky fruit medley

Friday -- Brown sugar/pineapple glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, pineapple upside down cake, roll

Sept. 23 -- Sept. 27

Monday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, spiced peaches

Tuesday -- Chicken and waffles w/maple syrup, potato casserole, fresh fruit

Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork plate, macaroni salad, baked beans, bread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

Thursday -- Chicken and wild rice casserole, roasted lemon broccoli, copper coin salad, fresh apple cake

Friday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, hush puppies

Sept. 30

Monday -- Chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, fresh fruit

