For the second consecutive week, senior Britt Wisener has been selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Bethel (Kan.) last weekend, the league office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The honor was the third of Wisener's career, as the Houston, Texas, native boasts a 0.68 goals-against average. He has stopped four of six chances this season that opponents have sent on frame.

Wisener earned the honors by posting a two-save performance in John Brown's 2-0 clean sheet victory over Bethel (Kan.). It was the keeper's fourth-career shutout.

He also earned the SAC Defensive Player of the Week honor last week after he allowed just one goal in JBU's first two contests of the season -- wins over Texas A&M-Texarkana and Lyon (Ark.).

Sports on 09/08/2019