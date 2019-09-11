50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Safeway advertised: Miracle Whip quart jar for 39¢; coffee--Folger's 1 lb. can 59¢, Edward's 1 lb. can 53¢, Safeway 1 lb. can 49¢; chuck roast 59¢ a lb.; Gerber baby food 10¢ a jar; corn flakes, 12 oz. pkg. 31¢; fancy red delicious apples, 3 lb. bag 59¢; red potatoes, 20 lb. bag 89¢; Mrs. Wright's white or wheat bread, 5 1-lb., 2-oz. loaves $1; Crisco 3-lb. tin 59¢.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs head coach Gary Orr vowed after the previous week's 19-0 season opening loss at Stilwell, that his Panthers were going back to basics. He said the Panthers would abandon their ideas of throwing the football except when absolutely necessary and find three or four running plays they could execute well.

On Friday night Orr's Panthers unveiled their new game plan in their home opener at Glenn Black Stadium and the results were outstanding.

The confident looking Panthers, running effectively behind a restructured offensive line and sporting a tough, stingy defense, got its first win of the season with a 14-7 victory over the Jay Bulldogs.

However, the 14-7 score didn't give indication of the Panthers' domination of the contest.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs head volleyball coach Rose Cheek reiterated to her team that every match is important and there's no time for relaxing.

Despite winning the first two games against Alma in comfortable fashion, the five-time defending state champion Lady Panthers had to rally in the final two to claim a 3-1 victory in 5A-West Conference play.

The Lady Panthers defeated Alma, 25-16 and 25-9 in the first two games, before losing 23-25 in Game 3.

In Game 4 the tide turned and the Lady Panthers held on for the 25-18 victory.

