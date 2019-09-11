— Siloam Springs firefighters climbed more than 2,000 steps, or the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, in the department’s new training tower on Wednesday morning in memory of the firefighters who climbed the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, to rescue the civilians inside.

The Siloam Springs firefighters were joined by members of the Siloam Springs Police Department and the West Siloam Springs, Okla., Fire Department. After each firefighter and police officer finished the climb, he or she rang a bell and read the name of a firefighter or police officer who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 9/11 memorial climb is a longstanding tradition at the Siloam Springs Fire Department, but this is the first year it has taken place at the new training tower behind Station No. 1. In previous years, firefighters climbed the stairs at John Brown University.

This year’s climb was also in honor of retired Deputy Chief Travis White, who died on Saturday, according to Donny Jorgensen, division chief of emergency medical services. White’s wife and daughter participated in the climb.