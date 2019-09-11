The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 29-7 loss on Monday night at Rogers Heritage. The Panthers' only score came in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Tyson Seyer to Ivan Arras.

The Siloam Springs freshmen are back in action on Monday at Rogers High.

Junior varsity

The Panthers junior varsity football team picked up a 42-0 win at Rogers Heritage on Monday night. It was the second victory of the season for the Panthers (2-1) against the War Eagles.

The Siloam Springs JV is back in action at Rogers High on Monday.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 09/11/2019