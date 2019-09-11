Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Caroline Perry prepares to tee off Monday in a match against Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage at The Course at Sager's Crossing in Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs junior Chris Svebek earned the medalist honors in a competitive nine-hole tri-match Monday afternoon with Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage at The Course at Sager's Crossing in Siloam Springs.

Svebek shot a 38 to edge Har-Ber's Braden Sheperd's 39 for the low round of the afternoon.

"Really proud of Chris today," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson. "He shot his low round of the season to win his first medalist. He has put in so much extra time and it is paying off. He deserved this today and we are really happy for him."

Har-Ber shot a team score of 166 to take the match victory, while Heritage shot 169 and Siloam Springs 174.

Junior Max Perkins shot 44 for the Panthers, while junior Ethan Owens shot 45 and juniors Owen Thomas and Breck Soderquist each at 47.

"Feels like the other varsity guys are just a hole or two away from some low numbers," Robertson said. "If they can find a way to stay out of trouble then we have a chance to drop those scores even more over these last two weeks. We are getting closer."

Nick Luttrell shot 41 for Har-Ber, while Riley Stamps shot 42 and Bostom Moxley and Carter Combs each 44. Deqlyn Buttrey led Heritage with a 41 with Colby Scroggins and Hunter Brunell each shooting 42, Joel Leonard 44 and Alex Reinert 60.

In JV boys action for Siloam Springs, Miles Perkins shot 43, Patrick Church 47, Brayden Fain 48, Cam Blackfox 58, Zach Jones 60, Will Van Asche 60, Preston Moody 61, Nick Gray 62 and Jacob Smith 63.

Girls

Siloam Springs shot a team score of 142 to finish second in the girls match.

Har-Ber won it with a team score of 121, while Heritage shot a team score of 163.

Bailey Morris led Siloam Springs with a 45, while Emily Self shot 47, Kendi Williamson 50, Brooke Smith 55 and Caroline Perry and Mackenzie Sontag each at 63.

"This group of girls are starting to get comfortable in these big events and you can see their play improve," Robertson said. "It was great to see Baylee play really well today. She hits the ball well enough to put up nice scores and it was great to see her put it all together today. Kendi played really well today and we will need that as we go down the stretch. Emily and Brooke were consistent today. All of the girls have had moments of good play. We just need to find 4 consistently solid scores over the next couple weeks heading into the conference tournament. I like where we are right now and excited to see us finish the season with our best golf."

Heritage's Kennedy Walters shot a low round of 37 for the medalist while teammates Lindsay Gaddy and Chloe Chappelear each shot 63.

Har-Ber's Abbey Ott shot 38 with Lauren Moore 40, Macey Wyler 43, Claire Bowden 47 and Lilly Harrup 54.

Up next

The golf teams are expected to return to action Thursday against Greenwood at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith.

Sports on 09/11/2019