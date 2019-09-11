Sign in
Junior high volleyball teams win at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-1 win Monday night at Bentonville Lincoln.

The seventh-grade A team also won 2-1 at Bentonville Lincoln, while the B team was defeated 2-0.

Both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams were back in action on Tuesday at Fayetteville Woodland. Results were not available at presstime.

Both Lady Panthers teams will return to the court this Tuesday at Rogers Oakdale.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 09/11/2019

Print Headline: Junior high volleyball teams win at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday

