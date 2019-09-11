Sign in
Lady Panthers win at Bentonville West by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team picked up a 3-2 victory on Monday at Bentonville West in Wolverine Arena in Centerton.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-21 and second set 25-23 before dropping the next two sets to West 25-16, 25-17.

Siloam Springs pulled out a 19-17 victory in the fifth set to take the match.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers competed in the Little Rock Spikefest.

Siloam Springs split with Jonesboro Westside 1-1 (25-22, 13-25) and lost to Mount Saint Mary 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).

The Lady Panthers split with Wynne 1-1 (23-25, 26-24) and lost 2-0 to Pulaski Acadmey 2-0 (25-14, 25-21).

Siloam Springs opened 5A-West Conference play on Tuesday at home against Beebe. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are back in action on Thursday at Alma.

