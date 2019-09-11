Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Children play in the splash pad at Memorial Park during the park's grand opening in May. The park, which spans from the Siloam Springs Public Library to Twin Springs Park, also includes a pavilion, farmers market, the KIA Veterans Memorial and Chautauqua Amphitheater, which has hosted events all summer long.

Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater opened May 25, a year and eight days after city officials broke ground on the project. Since its opening, area business owners are reporting they've seen a spike in business and a renewed interest in Siloam Springs.

The new park, which spans from the Siloam Springs Public Library to Twin Springs Park, includes a pavilion, farmers market, a splash pad, the KIA Veterans Memorial and the Chautauqua Amphitheater, which frequently hosts events.

Don Lurie, owner of Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria, said "I was counting doughballs toward the end of the night" Memorial Park opened, a first since Lurie bought the business in 2016. Although opening night was expected to bring a crowd, Lurie said Saturday sales have consistently been up 8 percent since the opening of the park.

People are rediscovering downtown and helping all restaurants and retail services within it, Lurie said.

"This town deserves to be a destination," Lurie said.

Emily Moore, co-owner of Pour Jons, said that while they haven't seen a major spike in foot traffic, every improvement made to downtown has a positive affect on their business.

Stephanie Truitt, owner of Chickadee's Fresh Fare, says Saturdays are busier thanks to the relocation of the farmers market and the opening of the splash pad.

Since Memorial Park opened, Truitt said her summer business has been up overall. From June 1 to the end of August, sales were up 12 percent overall. Truitt attributes that in part to the now-open patio and extended business hours, but said the opening of Memorial Park influenced the decision to extend business hours.

Truitt has also noticed more customers from places like Tulsa, Okla., Centerton and elsewhere stopping by and commenting on Siloam Springs and downtown.

The project was funded by a $300,000 design excellence grant through the Walton Family Foundation and the three-eighths quality of life sales tax voters approved in November, Don Clark, community development director, said. Total cost for the project was $3,255,893.

