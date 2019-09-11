David Travis White

David Travis White, 54, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Sept. 7, 2019, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born April 15, 1965, in Springdale, Ark., to David Wendell White and Anna Jean Barnes White. He was a lifelong resident of Northwest Arkansas, growing up in Highfill, Ark. He graduated from Gentry High School and earned his Associate's Degree in Fire Administration from Northwest Arkansas Community College. He married Debbie True on July 20, 1985, in Highfill. He was a firefighter for 34 years, serving the last 24.5 years in Siloam Springs, retiring as deputy fire chief in May 2019. He also had a farm where he raised chickens, cattle and had a dairy. He was a member of New Life Church in Siloam Springs. He was a founding member of International Association of Fire Fighters 2855 and a member of both the International Association of Fire Chiefs and National Rifle Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; a daughter, Ashton Luedecke of Siloam Springs; a son, Jed White and wife Jami of Gentry, Ark.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Teresa Bollinger and husband Scott of Trenton, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, at New Life Church in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Highfill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wassons Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 09/11/2019