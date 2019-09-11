Dogs got a turn to play in the Siloam Springs Aquatic Center during the NWA Tailwaggers Pool Pawty on Saturday.

More than 135 dogs and 200 people, the most ever, attended the annual fundraiser, according to Tina Berrios, Tailwaggers director.

The event takes place after the aquatic center closes for the season and this year's pawty included food, music, raffle items, games, a photo booth and items for sale.

Tailwaggers is a nonprofit that supports six local animal shelters, including Siloam Springs, West Siloam Springs, Okla., Decatur, Gravette, Gentry and Colcord, Okla. The organization also promotes pet adoption and spay and neutering, provides education, and fosters animals. More information is available on the Tailwaggers NWA Facebok page and online at nwatailwaggers.org.

General News on 09/11/2019