A Siloam Springs man is facing second degree sexual assault charges stemming from two separate investigations in May and July, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Andrew Jackson Randolph, 46, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman in a shower on May 31 at the Wilderness RV Park in Gentry, according to Derek Spicer, public information officer for the Siloam Springs Police Department. He is facing charges that include second degree sexual assault, second degree false imprisonment and disorderly conduct and his bond was set at $3,000, according to the probable cause affidavit for the May case.

In July, Randolph also was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old and is facing a second degree sexual assault charge in connection with that case as well, according to the probable cause affidavit for the July case. He was released from the Benton County Jail Sept. 1 on a $10,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, on July 19, the Siloam Springs Police Department received a call from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division after an investigator received a report from a child abuse hotline. A 16-year-old disclosed Randolph would come to their room at night and lay behind them with nothing on but his underwear and shirt, lock himself in the bathroom with them while they were getting ready for school in the morning and touch them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, the affidavit states.

On July 19, the 16-year-old stated they remember Randolph sleeping in their bed when they were 12 years old, the affidavit states.

On July 29, a four-year-old was also interviewed and reported Randolph slapped them across the face and touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, the affidavit states.

Randolph was interviewed by the Siloam Springs Police Department on July 30, the affidavit states. Randolph stated his touch and intent was "never in a sexual manner," according to the affidavit.

Randolph stated if he wanted to do something sexual to the 16-year-old, he would have done it and "(they) gave me plenty quote unquote opportunity," according to the affidavit. The affidavit also stated Randolph repeatedly said he did not have any sexual feelings toward the 16-year-old; he was trying to show his love toward them.

On July 31, Randolph was interviewed by the Siloam Springs Police Department and said he would go into the bathroom with the 16-year-old, but the door would be open, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit from the incident on May 31, a woman was in the bathroom dying her hair when a man stepped into a shower stall with her and locked the door. He repeatedly grabbed for her and she denied his advances, according to the affidavit.

The woman's father reported he saw a man go into the bathroom where his daughter, nine months pregnant, was and requested the landlord's daughter return to the bathroom, according to the affidavit. The landlord's daughter reported she went into the bathroom, tried to enter the locked stall, but was told by a man, "we're not done yet," according to the affidavit. She told the man he needed to get out, that he wasn't allowed in the restroom; she said she had seen him in the past and the man had tried to flirt with her, according to the affidavit.

The deputy on scene identified the man as Randolph, read him his Miranda warning and received his consent to be interviewed. The deputy said Randolph "smelled of intoxicants and had watery eyes," according to the affidavit.

Randolph said he went into the restroom to ask the woman about her boyfriend about a job he may have for him and that he didn't know if he was supposed to be in the women's restroom, according to the affidavit.

