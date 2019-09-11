The Siloam Springs boys and girls tennis teams competed on Monday in a 5A-West Conference match at Alma.

Both teams wound up with a 2-2 split with the Airedales and Lady Airedales.

In the girls match, Julia Tran of Siloam Springs defeated Ashley Fowler 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Rebekah McIntosh of Alma defeated Siloam Springs' Daisy Sullivan, 5-0, with Sullivan having to forfeit the remainder of the match for medical reasons.

At No. 1 doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Ohla Los and Eve Slater defeated Alma's Jenesis Davis and Kailie Plourde 6-2, 6-1.

Alma's team of Ashlyn Chromster and Cara Willmon defeated the Siloam Springs team of Nikkita Ho and Faith Howie, 6-1, 7-5.

In the boys' match, Siloam Springs senior Trey Hardcastle picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles over Alma's Blake Williams.

Alma's Nathan Gibson defeated Boone Henley 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Sam Jackson and Lucas Jukermann defeated Alma's Drew Battles and Drew Montgomery 6-4, 6-3.

Alma's team of Gavin Webb and Logan Evans defeated the Panthers' team of Blaise Becan and Montana Herrel 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

The tennis teams were scheduled to return to action Tuesday against Greenbrier and Vilonia at Arkansas Tech in Russellville. Results were not available at presstime.

Both tennis teams return home on Monday against Greenwood at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

