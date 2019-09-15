Sign in
Arrests and citations by Staff Reports | September 15, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Sept. 2

• Maria Valentin Leon, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.

• Mallory Denise Fielding, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Matthew Kay, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Shea Burrows, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 3

• James Edward Hagar, 61, arested in connection with aggravated robbery.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Sara Joy Grass, 33, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, 3rd degree.

• Cody Ray Womack, 27, cited in connection with failure appear x2.

• Isai Nathanael Beltran, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Craig Lee Pittman, 49, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Robin Netherton, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage; improper use of evidences of registration.

Sept. 4

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of sexually exploicit digital material.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 13, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Tabatha Nadine Taylor, 46, cited in connecrtion with failure to appear.

• Shandra Rana Randall, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kayla Andrea Rolle, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 5

• Trona Evelyn Partain, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Andretta Decelia Jones, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• David Wayne Teehee, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joanna Maria Castaneda, 29, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test, driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 6

• Tristan Allen-Ray Moose, 18, arrested in connection with violation of no contact order.

• Jackie Lee Warder, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Lisa Danielle Stine, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 7

• Steven Paul Martin, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Odell James Rhodes Jr., 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license. canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Lola Ann Miller, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Thomas James Alton, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shelly Kay Brown, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shelly Kay Brown, 55, arrested in connection with violation of the Arkansas hot check law.

Sept. 8

• Humberto Rueda-Salas, 61, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving left of center.

