Sept. 2
• Maria Valentin Leon, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.
• Mallory Denise Fielding, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Matthew Kay, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cody Shea Burrows, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 3
• James Edward Hagar, 61, arested in connection with aggravated robbery.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Sara Joy Grass, 33, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, 3rd degree.
• Cody Ray Womack, 27, cited in connection with failure appear x2.
• Isai Nathanael Beltran, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Craig Lee Pittman, 49, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Robin Netherton, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage; improper use of evidences of registration.
Sept. 4
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of sexually exploicit digital material.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Juvenile, 13, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Tabatha Nadine Taylor, 46, cited in connecrtion with failure to appear.
• Shandra Rana Randall, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kayla Andrea Rolle, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 5
• Trona Evelyn Partain, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Andretta Decelia Jones, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• David Wayne Teehee, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Joanna Maria Castaneda, 29, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test, driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 6
• Tristan Allen-Ray Moose, 18, arrested in connection with violation of no contact order.
• Jackie Lee Warder, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Lisa Danielle Stine, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Sept. 7
• Steven Paul Martin, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Odell James Rhodes Jr., 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear; driving while license. canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.
• Lola Ann Miller, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Thomas James Alton, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shelly Kay Brown, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shelly Kay Brown, 55, arrested in connection with violation of the Arkansas hot check law.
Sept. 8
• Humberto Rueda-Salas, 61, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving left of center.General News on 09/15/2019
Print Headline: Arrests and citations