Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday A Siloam Springs Fire Truck draped with black velvet and carrying the casket of retired Deputy Chief Travis White led a funeral procession on Thursday. Fire trucks from departments across the region participated in the funeral procession along with numerous police cars, motorcycle riders, friends and family members and a firefighters memorial semi-truck. The procession began at New Life Church in Siloam Springs and made its way to the Highfill Cemetery, where White was buried. White, who retired in May, died on Sept. 7 during the Square to Square Bike Ride along the Razorback Regional Greenway. He spent 34 years in the fire service, including 24.5 years at the Siloam Springs Fire Department and 10 years as a volunteer at the Highfill Fire Department.

General News on 09/15/2019