The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team improved to 2-0 on Thursday with a 26-6 win over Fayetteville Ramay at Panther Stadium.

Devlin Husong scored the Panthers' first touchdown on a short run, completing an opening drive that also saw some good runs by Jed Derwin.

Derwin made it 12-0 later on a 47-yard touchdown run, and Husong scored again on a seven-yard run followed by a two-point conversion from Mason Simmons to Anthony Sandoval for a 20-0 lead.

Husong also had a 60-yard touchdown run for Siloam Springs' final score.

Head coach Dwain Pippin complimented the play of defensive players George Leroy and Noah Race, who both had sacks. Sandoval also did well in kickoffs on special teams.

The Panthers' seventh-grade team was defeated 26-6 on Thursday against Ramay.

The Panthers' only score came on a 60-yard touchdown run by Gavin Woolsey.

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams play at Rogers Elmwood this week.

Sports on 09/15/2019