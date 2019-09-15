The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-0 victory Thursday against Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17 and finished the sweep with a 25-19 win in the second set.

Cailie Johnson had three kills, two aces and three digs to lead the Lady Panthers, while Sophie Stephenson had three kills and Brooke Ross had two kills and three blocks.

Esli Deleon contributed three aces.

On Tuesday, the ninth graders were defeated by Rogers 25-2, 25-17 at Rogers.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade A team lost 25-8, 25-16 on Tuesday at Fayetteville Woodland.

The eighth-grade B team lost 25-11, 25-23.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade A team defeated Woodland 25-18, 5-25, 16-14.

The seventh-grade B team split with Woodland winning 25-14 and losing 15-12.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams played Saturday at the Springdale Spikefest. Results were not available at presstime. The freshmen are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Bentonville West.

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams return to action on Tuesday at Rogers Oakdale.

Sports on 09/15/2019