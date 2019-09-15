Photo courtesy of Lindsey Wilson College John Brown junior midfielder Jessie Zavala fights for positioning during Thursday's match against Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in Columbia, Ky.

MIDWAY, Ky. -- Just over 24 hours after a difficult setback at No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), the John Brown University men's soccer team piled on seven second-half goals in a big 9-0 victory over Midway (Ky.) on Friday afternoon at the Midway Soccer Field.

Freshmen Jacob Zamarron and Oscar Carballo each put up a brace, while senior Amilcar Gonzalez dished out a career-high four assists as the Golden Eagles out-shot the hosts 28-3 in the lopsided affair that concluded the John Brown two-day road trip to the Bluegrass State.

Battling the overwhelming heat and kicking off the next day after another brutally hot contest, JBU rode first-half goals from sophomore Adrian Immel and Zamarron before running away with the contest in the second half. The second frame featured first-career tallies from junior Jessie Zavala and freshman Alejandro Sequeira and Micah Smith.

John Brown needed just one save out of starter Britt Wisener as he gave way to freshman Logan Campbell in the 61st minute. Midway's Jared Howard saw more action than he would have liked, as the keeper made six saves on 15 attempts in the contest.

Immel kicked off the scoring in the 28th minute when the reigning SAC Freshman of the Year ripped a 20-yard blast off the crossbar and in to tally his first-career game-winner.

Ten minutes later, the Golden Eagles doubled their lead with Zamarron's fifth of the season from Gonzalez -- a through ball that Zamarron struck from five yards out past Howard.

While the first half stood at a meager 2-0 score, the floodgates would open wide after the bathroom break as John Brown out-shot the hosts 15-1 in the final 45 and put seven more goals on the scoreboard.

Carballo's rip to the top left corner from Gonzalez started the tidal wave in the 58th before Zavala drew a hard foul in the box to set up the newcomer with a chance at potting his first goal in the Blue and Gold.

Three minutes after Carballo made the score 3-0, JBU went up by four as Zavala converted his attempt from the stripe.

After the host Eagles were dinged with an own goal, Zamarron put up another beautiful strike that saw him beat his defender one-on-one, cut into the middle and unleash a bending ball over Howard and under the crossbar to further the Midway deficit to six.

Carballo's second of the match came off a pretty through ball from Gonzalez that saw the freshman chip the keeper all alone.

Sequeira and Smith added two more goals in the final 10 as Smith's goal was the result of pretty passing that originated with sophomore Micah Herrmann. The combination play included freshman Eli Jackson's pass to freshman Luke Gumm through the back line and Gumm's lay-off pass to Smith. With momentum, Smith slid into the pass and chipped the ball into the open goal from just a yard out.

Gumm, Jackson and Smith each earned their first respective collegiate points on the play.

A commanding 28-3 shot advantage left the game never in doubt as Zamarron led all player with six attempts, while Carballo added five and Zavala four.

JBU will now rest until next weekend when the Golden Eagles return to Alumni Field to play host to Tabor (Kan.) on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson 8, JBU 1

COLUMBIA, Ky. -- Freshman Jacob Zamarron continued his torrid point pace to start the 2019 season, but the John Brown University men's soccer team ran into its roughest outing of the season on Thursday afternoon in the form of No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) as the host Blue Raiders handed JBU an 8-1 defeat inside Walter S. Reuling Stadium.

Oscar Dueso's first goal of the match in the 14th minute broke the 1-1 tie for Lindsey Wilson (2-1-0) and began an afternoon that saw the striker tally up four goals on seven shots as the Golden Eagles have now lost consecutive contests.

The Blue Raiders scored four of its eight goals by way of headers, making John Brown pay for a lack of marking inside the 18.

Neville Morgan lifted the hosts to an early lead in the seventh minute, but JBU struck back less than four minutes later to equalize the score.

Freshman Oscar Carballo's pass to the right wing began the play that saw senior Amilcar Gonzalez serve in a deep cross right into the Blue Raider box. Zamarron's leap was perfectly timed as his header went top shelf past LWC keeper David Coffey to tie the score.

Zamarron has now registered a point in all five contests, including a goal in four of the matches.

Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, the offense ended there, as Lindsey Wilson took the lead for good three minutes later before building a 3-1 lead before the bathroom break.

John Brown nearly matched the Blue Raiders shot-for-shot in the second half (11-9), but LWC rode a pair of Dueso strikes in the first five minutes of the second half to build a four-goal cushion in the 50th minute.

Dueso struck again in the 58th to complete his four-goal outing, and Akean Shakleford came off the bench in his first appearance in the season to tack on a pair of goals to put the game well out of reach for the Golden Eagles.

Senior Britt Wisener made five saves in the loss, while the team was credited for a goal-line save in the 56th minute of play.

While LWC barely out-shot the Golden Eagles 20-16, the Blue Raiders made their shots count, sending 14 attempts on goal while the visitors were limited to just five.

