The Siloam Springs golf teams competed against Greenwood and Springdale on Thursday at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith.

Greenwood won both matches head to head with Siloam Springs. Springdale didn't field enough boys or girls golfers to field a team score.

In the boys match, Greenwood finished with a 340 as Cade Shrum shot 81 to lead the Bulldogs. Hayden Weaver shot 84, Ethan Clarke 86, Landon Tuck 89 and Brady Fein 91.

The Panthers finished with a team score of 397. Ethan Owens led Siloam Springs with a 98, while Max Perkins shot 99, Chris Svebek and Miles Perkins each with 100 and Breck Soderquist 111.

Springdale's Dagen Fuller shot 89 and Cedric Justus shot 109.

In the girls match, Greenwood shot a 267 to beat Siloam Springs, which finished with 345.

Hallie Jones led Greenwood with an 83, while Ella Austin shot 84, Grace Woody 100 and Olivia Walker 109.

Emily Self led Siloam Springs with a 113, while Kendi Williamson shot 115, Brooke Smith 117 and Caroline Perry 124.

Claire McElroy shot a 123 for Springdale, while Bianca Lane was at 128.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Bentonville West and Lincoln at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

