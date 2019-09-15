Photo submitted Cobb-Vantress World Technical Support recently added a dedicated technical content development team to build on their reputation of providing exceptional customer support. Pictured are team members Alice Guo (left), senior data scientist; Nicholas Anthony, content development manager; and Irene Hanning, senior manager of technical content.

Cobb-Vantress World Technical Support recently added a dedicated technical content development team, which includes two former University of Arkansas professors, to build on their reputation of providing exceptional customer support.

The addition brings the total number of experts on the world technical support team to 18, according to a press release from the company.

"These additions broaden our ability to provide customers with the latest advice and recommendations in the industry so that they can better maximize the potential of our products," said Cody Polley, director of world technical support.

Two members of the team are new to Cobb -- Nicholas Anthony, content development manager, and Irene Hanning, senior manager of technical content. In addition, Alice Guo, senior data scientist, was promoted from her previous role as a data analyst and trial coordinator for the Asia-Pacific Region.

Polley said Anthony, Hanning and Guo will gather and analyze the latest data from Cobb products and trials and then share that information through a host of customer materials including product guides, technical articles and research papers.

Anthony joined Cobb in June. He has 29 years of experience as a poultry breeding and genetics professor at the University of Arkansas' Center of Excellence for Poultry Science. He completed his education at Ohio State University and Virginia Tech University.

Hanning is new to the Cobb team, most recently working as a faculty member at the University of Tennessee and the University of Arkansas, and as an editor and publisher of the journal Concise Contributions to Biology. Hanning received her bachelor's degree at Texas A&M University and her doctorate from the University of Arkansas.

Guo, a Cobb team member since 2015, is a graduate of Qingdao University of Science and Technology in China.

General News on 09/15/2019