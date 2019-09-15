Ann Bailey Bynum

Dr. Ann Bailey Bynum died September 10, 2019, at the Good Shepard Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family, her brother Richard Bailey and wife Deborah Bailey; two daughters, Holly Ann Bowles and husband Tom Bowles of Lakeland, Fla., and Susan Heather Vaughn and husband Richard Vaughn of Amelia Island, Fla.; and six grandchildren, Brett Brasington, Lindsay Brasington Hamid and husband Taher Hamid, Jake Fritz, Savannah Fritz, Austin Bowles and Samuel Bowles, who survive her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Preston Bynum.

Ann was born on December 8, 1940, in Siloam Springs to Robert and Sue Bailey. She had a successful career for 22 years at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences serving as Associate Vice Chancellor for Regional Programs, Director for the Center for Rural Health, Director of the Rural Hospital Program, Associate Director for Program Development of the Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), Co-Director of the Center for Distance Health, and assistant professor in the College of Public Health.

Dr. Bynum was appointed and served as a Health Policy Officer for the National Rural Health Association. She held several appointments to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the Workforce Development committee, The Interdisciplinary Community-Based Linkage Committee and The Telehealth Advisory Committee on Performance Measures. Ann served as Board President of the Arkansas Komen Foundation and Chairman of the Governor's Breast Cancer Control Board.

She was instrumental in starting the Telemedicine Program at UAMS and is published in several professional Telemedicine Journals as well as Journals of Rural Health.

Ann was active in her church, leading a prayer group and writing a blog on prayer. Ann often said that writing this blog gave her immense joy. Preston and Ann moved to Lakeland, Florida, in December 2016 to be closer to her daughter.

A memorial service will be held at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., 1401 East Main Street, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse.

Lewayne Lewis

Lewayne Lewis, 46-year-old resident of Watts, Oklahoma, died on September 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 8, 1973, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Denny Barnett and Rutha Anderson Lewis. Lewayne grew up in Gainesville, Missouri, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Jerry "Red" Lewis. He married Michelle Peters on December 27, 1994, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Lewayne worked at Franklin Electric for 8 years and when the plant closed, he purchased his carpet cleaning business, Luper Carpet Cleaning. Lewayne was passionate about fishing, hunting, and working on projects. He had a new project every week and loved to stay busy. He was a joker and a good friend to anyone fortunate enough to know him. He was always that person that would do anything for his loved ones and family and made sure to do whatever it took to make a good life for his family. He was a husband, a dad, and a great one at that.

He was preceded in death by his father, Denny Barnett; and his stepfather, Jerry "Red" Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; two sons, Trey Lewis and wife Sarah of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Colton Lewis and wife Clarise of Rocky Mountain, Oklahoma; mother, Rutha Lewis of Westville, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Theo Lewis and Roman Miles-Lewis; two brothers, Jerry Allen Lewis of Mansfield, Missouri, and Jerry "Pete" Lewis of Westville, Oklahoma; sister, Nancy Lewis of Westville, Oklahoma; half-sister, Angie Wirtz of Sedalia, Missouri; half-brother, Drew Barnett of Sedalia, Missouri; mother-in-law, Darlene Peters of Westville, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Monica Peters of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephew, Tyler Rainer; and niece, Tabitha Bible.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Mr. Bud Vickery officiating. Burial will follow at Westville Cemetery, Westville, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs.

Raymond 'Ray' Smith

Raymond "Ray" Smith, 59, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Rogers, Ark.

He was born Sept. 6, 1960, in Houston, Texas, the son of Jimmie Charles Smith and Betty Ann Barron Smith. He married Randi Edwards Smith on Aug. 9, 1986, and he was the Chief Engineer for Holiday Inn, Springdale, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Randi of the home; sons, Jeremy Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Korey Smith and wife Chelsea of Rogers; six grandchildren with one on the way; and brothers, Thomas Smith and J.D. Smith both of Bacliff, Texas.

A celebration of life service will held at a later date.

