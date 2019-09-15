Planning and zoning commissioners unanimously approved a significant development permit for an addition to Grace Episcopal Church during their meeting on Tuesday.

The permit is for a 5,900-square-foot classroom and auxiliary addition to the existing church, located at the corner of North Mt. Olive Street and East Franklin Street, according to the city staff report prepared by Justin Bland, city engineer. In the report, the permit is recommended for approval.

In the past, the church was deeded the house to the south and lots were combined through a separate lot consolidation permit, the staff report states. The church used the house for classroom facilities, but now plans to either relocate the house or demolish it if a buyer cannot be found, it states.

The Garden in Siloam Springs, a nonprofit community garden, was relocated off of the expansion site earlier this year, the report states.

The parking area around the church does not need to be increased because the expansion isn't increasing the size of the assembly area, according to Ben Rhoads, senior planner. The church is also receiving credits for preserving landscaping, including several large trees, and the architecture of the expansion will be harmonious with the existing structure, he said.

The permit is set to go before the city board on Sept. 17.

In other business, commissioners were informed of two right of way closures during the meeting. Rhoads explained that city staff has the responsibility of informing the planning and zoning commissioners about the changes, however the changes will go directly before the city board for approval, so no approval is needed from the commission.

The closures include 324 and 400 E. Twin Springs St., owned by Jason and Anna Mitchell/RAM Group Assets LLC and 111 N. Oak Hill St. and 110 N. Garret St., owned by Gary and Kimberly Goranson, and William and Kathryn Bergthold. In both cases, the alleyways are already completely closed and not used by the public, Rhoads said.

