Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs firefighters climbed more than 2,000 steps, or the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, in the department's new training tower on Wednesday morning in memory of the firefighters who climbed the World Trade Center towers on 9/11 to rescue the civilians inside. The Siloam Springs firefighters were joined by members of the Siloam Springs Police Department and the West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Fire Department. After each firefighter and police officer finished their climb, they rang a bell and read the name of a firefighter or police officer who died in 9/11.

The department has a longstanding tradition of climbing 2,040 steps in honor of firefighters who climbed the World Trade Center towers to rescue the civilians inside, according to Donny Jorgensen, division chief of emergency medical services. This is the first year the event took place at the training tower, which opened in August. In previous years, the climb was held at the John Brown University steps, he said.

The firefighters were joined by members of the Siloam Springs Police Department and the West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Fire Department. Many of the firefighters climbed in full gear or with added weights, such as Lt. Dusty Woodson, who carried his daughter Cedar, a toddler, on his back.

Each local first responder carried a card with a photo and name of a firefighter or police officer who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. After completing their 40 trips up and down the training tower, they rang a bell and read the name of the first responder on their card.

This year, the event was extra special because the climb was also partially done in memory of retired Deputy Chief Travis White, who died on Sept. 7, Jorgensen said. White always participated in the tribute and this year his wife and daughter participated in his place, he said.

White was instrumental in getting the training tower built and a street next to the tower was named White Boulevard in his honor, Jorgensen said.

General News on 09/15/2019