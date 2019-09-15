Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Chamber of Commerce School Adopters representatives present teachers of the year with awards during Thursday's meeting. Pictured are high school teacher Angie Amos (front, left), intermediate school teacher Beth Price, Main Street Academy teacher Guy White, Allen Elementary School teacher Mikayla Newton, Southside Elementary School teacher Cesia Espinal, middle school teacher Cassy Melcher (back, left), high school adopters president Terri Osbourn, intermediate school adopters president Sandy DeVoe, Main Street Academy adopter state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), Allen Elementary School adopters president Bobby Reed, Southside Elementary School adopters president Tonya Suarez and middle school adopters president Aimee Morrell. Not pictured is Northside Elementary School teacher of the year Sarah Woods and adopters president Debi Selby.

Seven teachers of the year, one for each school in the district, were honored during Thursday's school board meeting.

The teachers of the year are Sarah Woods, Northside Elementary School; Mikayla Newton, Allen Elementary School; Cesia Espinal, Southside Elementary School; Beth Price, intermediate school; Cassy Melcher, middle school; Angie Amos, high school; and Guy White, Main Street Academy.

The school board room was packed with friends and family members of the teachers during the award ceremony. Building principals introduced each teacher, sharing the teacher's biography and comments from peers, before a a representative of the individual school's Chamber of Commerce Adopters program presented the teacher with the award.

Each year, teachers in each school building vote to choose a teacher of the year who "exemplify the finest qualities of the profession," according to selection guidelines.

Candidates show exceptional dedication, knowledge and skill as a teacher; a love for students; the ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and the abilities to learn; are respected and admired by students, parents and colleagues; are active in the community; and are poised and articulate, the guidelines state.

General News on 09/15/2019