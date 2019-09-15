The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed in a tri-match Tuesday against Vilonia and Greenbrier at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Ohla Los and Eve Slater remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play.

Los and Slater defeated the Vilonia team of Williams and McKay 8-3. Then they defeated the Greenbrier duo of Kaytlyn Bellamy and Sarah Hawins 8-1. Los and Slater are 6-0 in conference play.

The doubles team of Nikkita Ho and Faith Howie also won both of their matches.

Ho and Howie defeated the team of Bound and Reed 6-3. They then defeated Greenbrier's team of Katelyn Olive and Sidney Lehman 8-6.

In singles, Daisy Sullivan picked up a 9-8 (7-2) victory over Greenbrier's Shelby Kirk.

Julia Tran was defeated in both her singles matches.

In boys action, the Panthers' Trey Hardcastle and Boone Henley were defeated in all singles matches.

The doubles team of Lucas Junkermann and Sam Jackson picked up a pair of wins to improve to 4-2 overall in conference play. They defeated Ussery and McNew of Vilonia 8-2 and then beat Grant House and Cole Fulmoe 8-4.

The doubles team of Blaise Becan and Montana Herrel were defeated in both of their matches.

The tennis teams return to action at home Monday against Greenwood.

Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia

Boys

Singles

1. Davis, Vilonia, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

2. Wimberly, Vilonia, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Doubles

1. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, def. Ussery/McNew, Vilonia, 8-2.

2. Brown/Gray, Vilonia, def. Blaise Becan/Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, 7-6, (7-1).

Girls

Singles

1. Taylor, Vilonia, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs 8-4.

Doubles

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Williams/McKay, Vilonia, 8-3.

2. Nikkita Ho/Faith Howie, Siloam Springs, def. Bound/Reed, Vilonia, 6-3.

Siloam Springs vs. Greenbrier

Boys

Singles

1. Bret Irby, Greenbrier, def. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

2. Jackson Reno, Greenbrier, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Doubles

1. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, def. Grant House/Cole Fulmoe, Greenbrier, 8-4.

2. Smith/Fox, Greenbrier, def. Blaise Becan/Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

Girls

Singles

1. Carter Efird, Greenbrier, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, def. Shelby Kirk, Greenbrier 9-8, 7-2.

Doubles

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Kaytlyn Bellamy/Sarah Hawkins, Greenbrier, 8-1.

2. Nikkita Ho/Faith Howie, Siloam Springs, def. Katelyn Olive/Sidney Lehnan, Greenbrier, 8-6.

