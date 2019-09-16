Wayne Mays, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, announced his plan to retire Monday, effective Dec. 31, 2019.

He advised the Chamber's Board of Directors in their regular September meeting.

Mays, 71, has led the Chamber since Nov. 6, 2006, and will complete 13 years before leaving in December.

"Wayne has done great work for our community in his role at our Chamber for the past twelve years," said Chamber Board Chair Tyler Dees said. "He and Barbara are anchors in our community and are near the forefront of the many reasons that make Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas a desirable area in which to work and raise a family. We have been blessed to have Wayne providing leadership for our Chamber."

The Chamber Executive Committee will oversee the transition in leadership, and will accept inquiries; they should be sent to tyler.dees@simfoods.com.

General News on 09/16/2019