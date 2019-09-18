Colcord scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up a 28-21 victory at Westville, Okla.

Colcord (2-0) took the lead for good 22-15 on a 33-yard touchdown run by Stormy Odle and the ensuing two-point conversion.

Westville pulled within 22-21 later in the fourth quarter with a touchdown. Colcord put the game away with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jesse Martinez.

Colcord's first touchdown of the game came on a 22-yard pass from Odle to Jaden Chandler to take an 8-7 lead. The Hornets went up 14-7 early in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run by Blake Gonzales.

The Hornets finished with 209 yards of offense.

Colcord returns to action Friday at Porter, Okla.

Kansas 46, Ketchum 0

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets football team picked up its first win of the season last Friday with a 46-0 shutout of Ketchum in a nonconference game at Dee Neel Stadium in Kansas.

The Comets (1-1) led 2-0 after the first quarter and exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to go up 24-0. Kansas added eight points in the third and 14 more in the fourth to set the final score.

Kansas quarterback Ethan Whaler completed six of eight passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Those touchdown passes were for 12 yards to Deaven Noe, 37 to Easton Wiggins and 20 to Trenton Fields.

The Comets rushed for 160 yards as a team, led by 97 yards on 19 carries for Bobby Honaker and two touchdowns.

Jager Pifer led Kansas defensively with 11 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Lonnie Berridge had 10 total tackles. Jeremiah Harmon had eight tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jake Morgan and Wiggins each had seven tackles.

Kansas hosts Westville (0-2) on Friday at Dee Neel Stadium.

Watts 74, Wilson-Henryetta 16

The Watts Engineers improved to 3-0 with the big win last Friday in Watts.

The Engineers play at Cave Springs (0-2) on Thursday.

Keota 38, Oaks 0

Oaks-Mission fell to 0-3 last Friday with the loss at Tucker Field in Oaks.

The Warriors will look to get their first win of the season on Friday when they play at Graham-Dustin (2-0).

