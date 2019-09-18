Photo submitted Seven local men attended the second annual Dustin's Dream men's mission trip to Guatemala City, Guatemala, earlier this month.

The inaugural benefit motorcycle ride to support Dustin Chamberlain's dream of medical missions is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The Dustin's Dream Benefit Ride will raise money for the Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation, which supports international medical mission trips, provides medical scholarships and partners with organizations that serve the local community, according to the organization's website, dustinsdream.net.

Dustin's Dream was founded to honor the life of Dustin Chamberlain, who planned to become a missionary doctor. In 2011, he was tragically killed during a home invasion while home on Christmas break from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

The nonprofit has raised money to build and expand the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and continues to raise money to operate the clinic, which serves people who live in the community around one of the largest garbage dumps in the world.

The motorcycle ride will begin and end at Generations Bank, located at 200 Progress Ave., #100, and make a 126-mile loop through northeast Oklahoma near Grand Lake, according to Deondra Chamberlain, Dustin's mother. Registration is $25 for one rider and $10 for additional passengers and includes a T-shirt, lunch and entry into a drawing for door prizes. Prizes for a high score and low score will also be awarded, she said.

Registration for the ride will begin at 8:30 a.m., the first bike out will be at 9 a.m. and the last bike out will be at 10 a.m. All motorcycles are expected to be back by 1 p.m. A rain-out date for the ride is scheduled for Oct. 12.

The ride will come just a few weeks after the second annual Dustin's Dream men's mission trip returns from Guatemala City where they built a roof and installed cook stoves.

The group of seven men, which included Dustin's father Don Chamberlain; Greg Baskin, pastor of Orchard View Church in Colcord, Okla.; Ethan Shelley, Jason Billups, John Rissler and Dave Chamberlain, were in Guatemala from Sept. 2 through 9.

During the recent trip, the group of men built a roof on the home of a mother with seven children and visited Xenacoj, Guatemala, where they installed four cook stoves, including a stove for a 79-year-old couple who had never had their own stove before, Deondra Chamberlain said.

The group also spent two evenings helping feed the people who live in the community around the clinic, Deondra Chamberlain said.

Dustin's Dream also led a mission trip to the Heart of Love Clinic in June that was attended by two doctors, five nurses, a children's minister and college students. During the trip, they served nearly 800 patients, she said.

The eighth annual Dustin's Heavenly Birthday event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Camp Siloam and special guests from Guatemala City are expected to attend, Deondra Chamberlain said.

General News on 09/18/2019