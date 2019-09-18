The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team was defeated Monday night 6-0 at Rogers High.

The Panthers dropped to 0-4 on the season with the loss.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Sept. 26 against Farmington as the remainder of the games switch to Thursday night in conjunction with the seventh- and eighth-grade games.

Junior varsity

The Siloam Springs junior varsity team dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 42-25 loss at Rogers.

The Panthers JV is back in action on Monday at home against Fayetteville.

