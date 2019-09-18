Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished first in the large schools division of the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday on the grounds of Simmons Foods. The Panthers were led by first place overall finisher Noah Granderson, middle, who ran a two-mile time of 11 minutes 10.92 seconds.

The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished first overall in the large schools (Class 5A-6A) junior high division of the Panther Cross Country Classic held Saturday on the grounds of Simmons Foods.

Siloam Springs eighth-grader Noah Granderson sprinted to a first-place overall finish of 11 minutes, 10.92 seconds to lead the Panthers, who finished with 26 points. Greenwood was second with 42 points, followed by Van Buren 65, Northridge 125 and Butterfield 132. The large school division had a total of 98 runners.

Granderson's finish highlighted the Panthers having their top seven runners place in the top 12 overall.

Wilson Cunningham placed third at 11:30.80, while Nathan Hawbaker was sixth at 11:36.20 and Levi Fox seventh at 11:46.68.

Dane Kelly placed ninth at 12:07.43 with Riley Harrison in 11th at 12:27.48 and Ben Stratman 12th at 12:34.23.

Cooper Shaw was 15th at 12:35.76 and Caleb Rodgers 17th at 12:52.99, followed by Tyler Cottrell in 18th at 12:57.64 and Charles Hyde in 19th at 13:02.31.

Cayden Hansen ran a time of 13:05.29, while Jacob Seauve came in at 13:30.24, Jared Brewer 13:45.48, Barrett Eldridge 13:47.38, Ferdi Blume 14:08.00, Korbin Rodgers 14:10.39, Riley Owens 14:24.08, Nathan Rostoni 14:29.21, Zane Pickering 14:37.85 and Jadon Shrum 14:40.09.

Also running for Siloam Springs were William Bowles 15:29.85, Tommy Seitz 15:33.09, Reese Hardcastle 15:37.09, Noah Sharp 15:40.78, Caleb Wallace 15:53.24, Jacob Null 16:32.42, Ezekial Becan 16:39.14, Parker Malonson 16:45.62, Jacob Moorman 16:50.19, Brendan Ramirez 17:07.07, Braylon Nation 18:25.68 and Angel Figueroa 18:44.93.

Berryville won the small school (1A-4A) division, which included 183 runners, while Fayetteville Junior High won the extra large schools division, which had 310 runners.

Girls

Siloam Springs finished second overall in the large school junior high girls race, which featured 75 runners.

Greenwood had the top two finishers and took first overall with 24 points, while Siloam Springs was second at 39, Van Buren 81 and Northridge 99.

Ellen Slater finished fourth overall to lead Siloam Springs with a time of 13:51.84, while Isabel Anglin was fifth at 14:09.55.

Shelby Smith finished ninth at 14:42.16 with Addison Pilcher in 10th at 14:42.87, Emily Brown 11th at 14:44.39.

Chloe Granderson was 13th at 15:16.56 while Rachel Rine placed 18th at 15:38.55.

Caroline Dewey placed 23rd at 15:52.64 with Avery Carter taking 28th at 16:21.82 and Bailey Church 30th at 16:25.67.

Annika Timboe finished with a time of 16:43.94 followed by Faith Harris 17:23.84, Anna Floyd 17:25.25, Lexi Lane 17:34.84, Estela Gonzalez 17:45.79, Ava Anglin 17:47.85, Naomi Seauve 17:48.44, Crystal Mercado 18:15.48, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 18:21.86, Ava Jones 18:26.11, Kathryne Frost 18:41.83, Nyah Hostler 18:51.12 and Hailey Fox 18:56.69.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Addison Keiffer 19:11.07, Laura Fields 19:12.23, Josselyn Amador 19:20.99, Danielle Brisson 19:26.12, Jasmine Caceres 19:32.61, Malia Lykins 20:27.63, Sophia Atkins 23:17.05, Mary Thurstenson 23:46.41 and Ardelle Goetz 26:26.11.

Haas Hall won the small school division, which had 149 runners, while Bentonville Washington won the extra large schools division, which featured 238 runners.

Sports on 09/18/2019