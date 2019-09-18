Kory Miskin, DPM, podiatrist, recently joined the medical staff at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Dr. Miskin will be seeing patients in Siloam Springs starting Sept. 19 at 451 S. Holly St. in Siloam Springs and is accepting new patients.

In addition to the Siloam Springs location, Dr. Miskin practices at Northwest Medical Plaza -- Bentonville at 601 SW Regional Airport in Bentonville.

Dr. Miskin was born and raised in northern Utah. He completed his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University in 2009. He attended Kent State University where he received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine in 2013, and completed his post-graduate medical and surgical training with Community Health Network in Indianapolis in 2016.

He is a member of t­­­­he American Podiatric Medical Association and American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Miskin also has been published in national journals.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Miskin join our team of providers," said Denten Park, Market CEO of Northwest Health. "He brings a strong commitment to providing care in the community and patients will benefit from his skills and expertise."

Dr. Miskin currently resides in Bentonville, and enjoys spending time with his family, watching movies, playing games/sports and tinkering with gadgets.

For more information, call 479-553-2664 or visit www.NW-Physicians.com.

