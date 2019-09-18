Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs doubles team of Eve Slater (left) and Ohla Los compete against Greenwood in a 5A-West Conference match Monday at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Ohla Los and Eve Slater remained undefeated in 5A-West Conference play on Monday.

Los and Slater defeated Greenwood's team of Breanna Acosta and Madie Pelt 8-3 in a matchup of two of the top doubles teams in league play.

Los and Slater improved to 7-0 in league play with the victory.

"Olha and Eve have improved a lot over the past few years," said Siloam Springs coach Scott Wright. "They work well together, they communicate, they're hard-nosed competitors and they bring that to each match that they have played. Their toughness and preparation have put them in a strong position going into the conference tournament. They will definitely be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. I'm excited to see what they do in the postseason."

Los and Slater's victory was Siloam Springs' only win of the day in the girls match.

In other doubles action, the Siloam Springs team of Nikkita Ho and Faith Howie lost 8-4 to Sarah Beshears and Rebecca Harris. Ho and Howie dropped to 6-3 on the season with the loss.

At girls No. 1 singles, Siloam Springs' Julia Tran lost 8-0 to Olivia Gaston, while Daisy Sullivan of Siloam Springs lost 8-0 to Abigail Woodring at No. 2 singles.

Boys

Greenwood also picked up a 3-1 victory in the boys match.

Siloam Springs' only win of the day came at No. 1 singles as Trey Hardcastle defeated Zackery Beshears 8-6. Hardcastle improved to 4-4 in conference play.

"Trey has improved so much over the course of his career and has been an impact player for us," Wright said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how he performs next week in the conference tournament."

Boone Henley of Siloam Springs was defeated 8-5 at No. 2 singles by Greenwood's Brenden Hoskyn.

In doubles, the Greenwood team of Jonathan Mitchell and Eli Butler defeated the Siloam Springs team of Lucas Junkermann and Sam Jackson 8-1.

The Greenwood team of Grayson Vaughn and Micah Belue defeated Siloam Springs' pair of Blaise Becan and Montana Herrel 8-4.

Up next

The Siloam Springs teams were scheduled to play at Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The tennis teams are back in action on Monday and Tuesday in the 5A-West Conference Tournament played at facilities in Russellville and Clarksville.

Siloam Springs vs. Greenwood

Girls

Singles

Olivia Gaston, Greenwood, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-0. Abigail Woodring, Greenwood, def. Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

Doubles

Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Breanna Acosta/Madie Pelt, Greenwood, 8-3. Sarah Beshears/Rebecca Harris, Greenwood, def. Nikkita Ho/Faith Howie, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Boys

Singles

Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, def. Zackery Beshears, Greenwood, 8-6. Brenden Hoskyn, Greenwood, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-5.

Doubles

Jonathan Mitchell/Eli Butler, Greenwood, def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, 8-1. Grayson Vaughn/Micah Butler, Greenwood, def. Blaise Becan/Montana Herrel, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

Sports on 09/18/2019