Wayne Mays, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, announced Monday that he plans to retire on Dec. 31.

Mays made the announcement to the chamber's board of directors during its regular September meeting on Monday afternoon.

Mays, 71, has led the chamber since Nov. 6, 2006, and will complete 13 years before leaving in December.

"Wayne has done great work for our community in his role at our chamber for the past 12 years," said Tyler Dees, chamber board chair, in a news release. "He and (his wife) Barbara are anchors in our community and are near the forefront of the many reasons that make Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas a desirable area in which to work and raise a family. We have been blessed to have Wayne providing leadership for our Chamber."

The Chamber Executive Committee will oversee the transition in leadership, and will accept inquiries. They should be sent to tyler.dees@simfoods.com.

Mays' retirement announcement comes just weeks before he is to be the honoree at the chamber's annual Outstanding Civic Leadership Event, which will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

Mays said he and his wife, Barbara, are considering and praying about moving closer to their two children and their families, which include seven grandchildren.

"(Moving) would be hard," he said, "after investing our lives in Siloam Springs for 13 years, building and enjoying a home on Elm Street, making countless friends and sharing in the growth and quality of life of this community."

Mays had a 23-year career with AT&T/Southwestern Bell Telephone before retiring with the company in 2001. He then went to work for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Northwest Edition for five years in external affairs before arriving in Siloam Springs.

Mays is a graduate of Henderson State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He is past president and past district governor of Rotary International. Both he and his wife are Paul Harris Fellows and Rotary International Foundation Benefactors.

He has served for more than 20 years on the Arkansas Right to Life Board of Directors, where he was president for 12 years. He also is on the Board of Directors for Arkansas Senior Olympics.

Mays is a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Adjutant General Corps, with the highest rank of Captain.

