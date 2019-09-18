COLUMBIA, Ky. -- For the second time in three days, the No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team battled back to level the match in the second half, but this time the Golden Eagles couldn't hold on for a result as No. 6 Lindsey Wilson ended the match in extra time in a 2-1 overtime final on Saturday evening at Walter S. Reuling Stadium.

Sophomore Megan Hutto's first-career goal tied the match in the 60th minute after the Blue Raiders (4-1-1) took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the second half.

Amara Safuan ripped her second goal of the season -- a 40-yard blast from the middle of the field -- past junior Caitlyn Logan for the match-winner in the 94th minute to end the Golden Eagles' two-match road trip to the Bluegrass State.

While JBU (3-2-1) controlled the match after scoring the equalizer in the second half, including sophomore Meghan Kennedy's 30-yard blast off the crossbar, the hosts held a narrow 17-15 shooting advantage at the conclusion of extra time.

Sina Cavelti's header alone in the box off Thea Birgerud's corner service handed the hosts the opening strike after a scoreless first half.

Undaunted, the Golden Eagles responded by building the momentum over the next 10 minutes.

The work finally paid off as junior Sienna Nealon's corner landed in a dangerous area inside the box that senior Anne Metz headed towards Lindsey Wilson keeper Eveljn Frigotto. As the ball bounced towards the goal line, Hutto came sliding in to chip a shot past Frigotto to level the match at one.

John Brown carried the pace of play for the remainder of the half, out-shooting the hosts 9-7 in the second stanza, including Hutto's bid for a second goal, and game-winner, in the 77th minute. Her initial shot grazed the crossbar and off a bad angle, the transfer's second attempt rolled just wide of the far post with the net wide open and Frigotto out of position.

The Blue Raiders controlled the play in the extra time and generated a pair of corner kicks as a result. With possession in the JBU half, Safuan ended the match with a left-footed rip from 40 yards that took advantage of a screen as Logan's obstructed view forced a late attempt at the well-placed strike.

The visitors wouldn't have been in a position to win the match in the second half if it wasn't for the heroics of Logan, who finished with five saves, and the play of the back line. In the 32nd minute, the Blue Raiders had a prime scoring opportunity and were denied three times, once by freshman Emma Schoenberg on the back line, again by senior Sarah Hughes and a third by a spectacular save from Logan in recovery.

Senior Kristen Howell led the team with five shot attempts. Nealon and Hutto each contributed three apiece in the loss.

The Golden Eagles will return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when they welcome Tabor (Kan.) to Alumni Field for another non-conference matchup.

