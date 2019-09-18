Contractors were scheduled to begin laying asphalt on the new track facility at Glenn Black Stadium on Monday.

The track is estimated to be complete by Nov. 1, according to Shane Patrick, director of operations for the school district, who gave a report on the progress of the project during the school board meeting on Thursday.

The district partnered with John Brown University to renovate the track facility around the football field last October.

Last month, Patrick estimated the track would be complete in October, but two weeks of rain and wet weather slowed down the work, he said. Once the asphalt is put down, it will require 28 days to cure before the running surface can be added on top, he said.

The renovations to the track include rebuilding the track sub-surface and installing a higher quality running surface. The interior ends of the track are also being made more functional for field events and a steeple chase pit is being added. In addition, the west visitor stand was removed earlier this year to make more room for field events and the public restrooms in the east stands are being renovated.

In other business, Amy Carter, assistant superintendent, reported the district has submitted an alternative method of instruction plan to the state Department of Education and is waiting approval.

The plan will allow students to work from home in the event schools are closed because of bad weather.

The plan has minimal changes from last year, Carter said. Principals were offered time to give feedback and a few alterations were made, she said. The state is also requiring that links to the homework packets be put on the school website and social media sites.

In other business, the school board took the following actions:

• Approved a list of school staff members who received salary increases more than 5 percent between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years. Staff received increases for reasons such as being part-time one year and full-time the next, or from retiring and having their sick time paid out.

• Approved an Arkansas Department of Education statement of assurances that the district is following all laws and requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved an ADE statement of assurances that the district is following all laws and requirements for Federal funds.

• Approved a school board policy change that was accidentally omitted from this year's policy handbook.

• Approved a resolution permitting Monica Jackson, the wife of board member Travis Jackson, to serve as a registered volunteer.

• Approved a resolution to permit the district to contract with Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math & Science, an Advanced Placement consulting service, which employs Steve Matchell, husband of board member Connie Matchell.

• Approved compensating four teachers for working through their preparatory period during the fall semester.

• Approved the resignation of David Hudson, assistant transportation supervisor.

• Approved emergency sick leave for one teacher.

• Approved a tuition agreement with Northwest Technical Institute.

• Approved the transfer of eight students from the Gentry School District and two students from the Bentonville School District into the Siloam Springs School District.

• Approved the transfer of two students from the Siloam Springs School District to the Gentry School District, and two students to the Lincoln School District.

