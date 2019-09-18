50 Years Ago

From Herald and Democrat in 1969

What have you done to deserve to be your dog's best friend? If you have a good answer you could win $5.

That was the theme of the National Dog Week being observed Sept. 21-27 by the American Humane Society, according to Mrs. Jane Davis, president of the Benton County Humane Society.

The local organization was sponsoring a letter contest for children age 6 through 14. Rules for the contest were:

• Write a letter to the Benton County Humane Society explaining why you deserve to be your dog's best friend.

• Each letter must contain the contestant's name, age, parents' name, address and dog's name.

• Contestants must not have reached their 15th birthday.

• Entries must be postmarked by midnight Sept. 27.

Entries were divided into three age groups, 6 through 8, 9 through 11, and 12 through 14. A $5 cash award was to be awarded to the contestant sending in the best letter in each group. Letters were judged on originality and content.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

At first glance, the final statistics of the Siloam Springs/McDonald County, Mo., high school football game would seem to indicate an impressive victory for the Panthers.

After all, the Panthers rushed for 285 yards and amassed 304 yards of total offense and 17 first downs while holding the host Mustangs to just 59 rushing yards, 112 total yards and eight first downs.

The Panthers turned the ball over just once and took it away from the Mustangs twice.

But despite these stats, Panther head coach Gary Orr was not overly pleased with the proceedings and spent much time of the contest shaking his head, often in frustration, often in amazement. The source of much of Orr's frustration was the inordinately high figure they achieved in another statistical category, yards penalized. The Panthers were penalized 14 times for 125 yards.

As a result of the frequently thrown flags, the Panthers had problems sustaining and cashing in on any drive they managed to get going and instead of an impressive, one-sided victory the offensive stats would indicate, the Panthers escaped with an unimpressive 14-0 win.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

A group of Siloam Springs educators were dubbed "the cream of the crop" by their fellow educators.

At the regular September school board meeting, the 2009-10 Siloam Springs School District Teachers of the Year were announced, introduced and given honorary plaques by representatives from each building's Adopt A School program.

Those receiving teacher of the year awards were: Sherry Engle, a Northside Elementary School kindergarten resource teacher and co-teacher; Stacey Cook, a Pete and Pat Allen Elementary School English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher; Donna Hetzel, Southside Elementary ESOL teacher; Marlene Schwerin, Siloam Springs Middle School ESOL teacher; and Cindy Stinnett, Siloam Springs High School calculus and trigonometry teacher.

Community on 09/18/2019