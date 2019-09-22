Aug. 26

• Timmy Lawrence Dye, 40, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cruise Michael Davidson, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Anibal Torres-Burgos, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Renee Wiggins, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 25, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 27

• Gustavo Alonso Reyes, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rickson Timothy, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Avon Hill Jr., 54, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Evelyn Torres, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kody Levi Willis, 25, was arrested in connection with probation violation and failure to appear.

• Hannah Rebecca Eileen Myers, 20, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Hunter Wesley Cyr Martin, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher James Coutsougeras, 48, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryle Luen Cooper, 49, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 28

• Andrew Arthur Fielding, 20, was arrested in connection with an Adair County warrant for stolen property.

• Deana Jewell Willis, 46, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with second degree assault on a household or family member.

• Stephanie Marina Palacios, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael David Fields, 45, was cited in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 29

• Jonathan Michael Ray Brown, 25, was arrested in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Aug. 30

• Juvenile, 13, was cited in connection with cyberbullying and possession of sexually explicit digital material.

• Valerie Vanessa Fillmore, 34, was arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Alex Scott Hornberger, 35, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Gary Leon Street, 38, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery and second degree interference with emergency communications.

• Devan Lee Hamby, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis James David, 21, was arrested in connection with two counts failure to appear.

• David Dwayne Davis, 48, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery, first degree interference with emergency communications and second degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Aug. 31

• Gerald Grey Andrews, 23, was arrested in connection with two counts aggravated assault.

• Lane Asher Leary, 26, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving left of center and careless or prohibitive driving.

• Daniel E. Phasey, 58, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Gerald Grey Andrews, 23, was arrested in connection with fleeing.

• Jayson Arthur Devore, 21, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Donnie Wayne Case, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ruben Jay Ames, 35, was arrested in connection with third degree battery.

Sept. 1

• Stephanie Elia Morris, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffry Lee Sickels, 37, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel N. Almaraz, 21, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a DWI test, third degree endangering the welfare of a minor and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

General News on 09/22/2019