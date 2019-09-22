City board members decided to move forward with the Main Street development project by unanimously voting to approve an application for a grant from the Walton Family Foundation for construction drawings.

The decision at Tuesday's meeting came after nearly 45 minutes of discussion on the topic which grew heated at times.

If approved, the 50/50 matching grant would provide an estimated $143,175 toward the cost of the construction drawings, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson. The total estimated cost of the project is $6.8 million.

Discussions about the redevelopment of Main Street began as early as 2004 when city staff were directed to develop the East Main Street Corridor Master Plan, Patterson said. It was also listed as the first priority in a 2006 three-year street improvement plan and one of the top five improvements in the 2014 Downtown Master Plan.

Last year, the board approved a contract with Crafton Tull to develop a preliminary engineering design for the project, which was presented to the board in May, Patterson said. Then in July, the board discussed funding for the project at a workshop, he said.

After the meeting in July, city staff contacted the Walton Family Foundation about the possibility of obtaining grants for the design and possibly the construction process, Patterson said. The city was invited to apply for a grant, but the foundation wants to see that the board has come to a clear consensus on a funding strategy, he said.

On Tuesday, Patterson presented a new funding strategy based on board comments from the July meetings. Under the new strategy, $2 million of the cost would be shifted from the street fund to the general fund, and the street fund would borrow the remaining portion of the improvement cost from the utilities fund, to be paid back over a 10-year period.

"We began to believe it's more than just a street project," Patterson said. "It's an economic development project, and as we looked at it, we began to believe maybe the general fund needed to pay a larger share of this project."

Patterson said that while it's hard to measure what the economic impact of the project will be, city staff believes it will have a positive impact for a 10- to 20-year time span as Main Street becomes an extension of downtown.

It is recommended the city keep three- to six-months of operating costs in its funds, and the strategy would leave the city with well in excess of six months of operating costs, he said.

"If you don't agree with the funding strategy, I think it would be wise not to direct staff to proceed with applying for the grant," Patterson told the board members, "because I would submit that the foundation would at least want to know that if they're going to approve the grant, that it is likely that the project is going to move forward and I don't think we can really say we are moving forward unless we have a funding strategy in place."

Director Marla Sappington said she didn't like the grant being contingent on the city board making a commitment to their plans. She added she felt there would be little fiscal impact from the project because the area is corporate or industrial.

"Saving a $143k is a lot, but when you are looking at almost $7 million, it's a fraction and I don't like the fact that it is contingent on us going ahead with the design," she said.

Patterson said approving the grant application doesn't guarantee the project or the funding strategy would be approved in the future, it just means the strategy is in place. There are many factors, such as bids coming out higher than expected or an economic downtown, that could cause the city not to move forward with the project, he said.

"You have a funding strategy but it still depends on what the budget is going to be when the time comes to bid it out," he said.

Director Lesa Rissler initially said she would be voting no on the project, explaining that she hoped the project could be done some day but that she didn't agree with the funding strategy.

"I believe in having economic development, but I don't like the funding process because you don't know what is going to happen. If we have a catastrophe, Siloam has to survive and I would rather Siloam would survive," she said.

Director Bob Coleman also voiced concerns about the funding strategy and said he had concerns for other sidewalks and streets that need repairs.

Directors Mindy Hunt, Brad Burns, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley all spoke in favor of moving forward with the project and applying for a grant.

"This plan seems to be most doable and it still does leave money in the city to deal with any kind of catastrophes that may come along. ... The fact that we are improving this street doesn't mean we are ignoring the other streets that need improvement," Hunt said.

Sappington and Rissler then questioned whether board members should recuse themselves from voting on this issue if they have a family member with property that is affected.

"How close a board member can be to a property owner on East Main Street before they have to recuse themselves from the vote," Sappington said. "Help me out Lisa."

Rissler then said, "Mr. Mayor, I've had complaints that Director Reid's son has property (on Main Street) and his property value will increase in that area. There have been lots of complaints of property owners on that street to me, so I know Marla has probably received the same complaints."

Rissler also raised concerns about other streets that she said have become unsafe and are in need of repair.

Carroll's son is Tyler Carroll, owner of TC Screen Printing located at 506 E. Main St.

Burns called the comment about Carroll "out of line," and listed projects such as the library, Memorial Park and City Lake improvements that have received negative feedback from a few people but that have moved the community forward overall.

Mayor John Turner said the only requirements for recusal are if the board member directly benefits from a vote. He urged board members to make decisions based on what they have been presented by staff and from public input from people who "have the guts" to appear before the board instead of from comments at the coffee shop or on Facebook.

City Attorney Jay Williams also said the only time a board member has to recuse themselves is if they have a direct interest and the general interest of the economic development of a large area did not qualify. He gave the example of utility rates. While raises in utility rates may impact board members, they impact the general public in the same way.

"That is what we are looking at here, unless your property is singled out in some way, it's not a conflict that would require recusal," he said.

Sappington clarified that she was referring to properties owned by her family members along the stretch of Main Street in question and not to Carroll's family members.

Rissler said she was not asking Carroll to recuse himself, she just wanted him to be aware of what community members are saying, just like she was made aware when concerns were raised about her being a vice president for Crafton Tull, which is doing the engineering and design for the project.

Before the issue went to a vote, Patterson clarified that the vote was for the grant application and not a funding strategy.

"If you decide to direct staff to apply for the grant you generally are also stating that you generally agree with the funding strategy, that could change, this is just a vote to say you are applying for the grant," he said.

Both Rissler and Sappington went on to vote for the grant application, along with the other board members, but Rissler made the comment that she is only voting in favor of the contract and not the funding.

