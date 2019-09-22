The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday 22-6 at Rogers Elmwood.

The Panthers, who were missing several starters due to injury, trailed 8-6 at halftime with their only score coming on a long touchdown pass from Mason Simmons to Anthony Sandoval.

Elmwood added a pair of touchdowns in the second half.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Panthers (1-2) picked up their first win of the year 34-16 over Elmwood.

The game was called with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter due to weather.

Dane Marlatt passed for three touchdowns, two of which went to Gio Flores and one to Kimber Haggard.

Flores had a rushing touchdown for a total of three scores on the night, while Jackson Still had another rushing touchdown.

Defensively Alec Pearson had an interception, while Haggard, Still and Efren Underwood all had tackles for loss.

Up next

Both teams return to action at home Thursday against Farmington.

-- From Staff Reports

