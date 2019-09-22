Sign in
Engineers stay unbeaten by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Watts improved to 4-0 with a 42-8 win at Cave Springs on Thursday night.

The Engineers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 36-0 at halftime.

Donovan Hammer rushed for 74 yards and rushed for a touchdown along with catching a touchdown pass. Caleb Smith rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, while Ethan Parsley rushed and passed for a score, which went to Avery Guyll.

Watts hosts Porum next week in a non district game.

Colcord 36, Porter 12

Colcord improved to 3-0 on the season with a 36-12 win at Porter.

Colcord stays on the road this week at Quapaw in its District A-6 opener.

Graham-Dustin 52, Oaks 0

Oaks dropped to 0-4 with the shutout loss at Graham-Dustin. The Warriors are back in action on Thursday at Cave Springs.

