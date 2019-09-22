Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs firefighter Johathan Buck collects money in front of Walmart on Friday for the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Members of the Siloam Springs Professional Firefighters Association collected money, with boots in hand, at Walmart and at the intersection of Mt. Olive Street and University Street. Firefighters across the country have collected funds fro MDA for 65 years to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases, according to a press release from the organization.

Funds raised through 2019 Siloam Springs Fill the Boot drives help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources and support, including state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UAMS, Arkansas Children's and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, the release states.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) and MDA are collaborating on a campaign to encourage states to expand newborn screening programs by adding tests for specific neuromuscular disorders so that all newborns with these conditions can have the best possible chance at receiving the care and support services they need as early as possible.

They also help give more than 45 Arkansas kids the opportunity to experience the best week of the year where anything is possible at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock, the release states.

