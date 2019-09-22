The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team was defeated Thursday 2-0 at Fayetteville Purple.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-12 and the second 25-13.

The freshmen lost to Bentonville West on Tuesday 2-0 (26-24, 27-25) in a pair of tightly contested games.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with three kills and two blocks, while Anna Wleklinski had three kills, one ace and one dig. Esli Deleon had two kills, one ace and one dig.

This past Saturday, Sept. 14, the Lady Panthers played four games in the Springdale Spikefest. The Lady Panthers lost to Bentonville 2-0 (25-18, 25-19) and were defeated by Shiloh Christian 2-0 (25-17, 25-19). Siloam Springs split with Springdale George (21-25, 25-19) and lost to Fort Smith Kimmons 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-11).

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade A team lost 2-0 at Rogers Oakdale on Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-10.

The eighth-grade B team split with Oakdale, winning the first set 25-12 and losing the second 25-22.

This past Saturday at the Springdale Spikefest, the eighth-graders won a match, lost a match and split two.

In pool play, the Lady Panthers split with Bentonville Fulbright 1-1 (25-23, 23-25) and lost to Mountain Home 2-0 (25-16, 25-14). Siloam Springs defeated Rogers Lingle 2-0 (25-22, 25-9) in its final pool play match.

In bracket play, the Lady Panthers lost to Springdale Central 2-0 (25-18, 25-14).

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade teams picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at Rogers Oakdale.

The A team won 2-1 (16-25, 25-15, 15-7), while the B team won 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).

The seventh-grade A team on Monday lost to Providence Academy 2-1 (25-16, 16-25, 15-12), while the B team defeated Providence Academy 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-4).

Up next

The ninth-graders are back in action on Monday at Shiloh Christian, and the seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Rogers Lingle.

