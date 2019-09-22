Sign in
Girls doubles team wins another in Russellville by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Siloam Springs doubles team of Ohla Los and Eve Slater finished their run through the 5A-West Conference on Tuesday without a single defeat.

Now they'll have to carry over that success to the 5A-West Conference Tournament this week in order to advance to the 5A state tournament.

Los and Slater defeated Russellville's team of Kasey Aguilar and Gabriella Robb 8-2 on Tuesday to improve to 8-0 overall. They'll be the No. 1 seed in the league tournament this week.

Daisy Sullivan also picked up a win for Siloam Springs at No. 2 singles, defeating Russellville's Avery Alford 8-3 as the Lady Panthers split the match 2-2 with the Lady Cyclones. Sullivan evened her league record to 3-3.

Julia Tran was defeated 8-0 at No. 2 singles by Russellville's Paige Davis.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Nikkita Ho and Faith Howie were defeated 8-3 by Russellville's pair of Haley Rogers and Khyia Hill.

Boys

Siloam Springs senior Trey Hardcastle picked up his second straight win at No. 1 singles as he defeated Brett Dale of Russellville 8-3.

Hardcastle improved to 5-4 in league play with the win.

Hardcastle's win was the Panthers' only victory as Russellville took the match 3-1.

Boone Henley was defeated 8-1 by Russellville's Walker Payne at No. 2 singles.

Cyclones Hunter Howell and Grant Payne defeated Panthers Lucas Junkermann and Sam Jackson at No. 1 doubles.

The Russellville team of Josiah James and Nick Carter defeated the Siloam Springs brothers tandem of Blaise and Malachi Becan 8-1.

Up next

The Siloam Springs tennis teams are scheduled to participate in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Russellville and Clarksville on Monday and Tuesday.

Siloam Springs vs. Russellville

Girls

Singles

1. Paige Davis, Russellville, def. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

2. Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, def. Avery Alford, Russellville, 8-3.

Doubles

1. Ohla Los/Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Kasey Aguilar/Gabriella Robb, Russellville, 8-2.

2. Haley Rogers/Khyia Hill, Russellville, def. Nikkita Ho/Faith Howie, Sioam Springs, 8-3.

Boys

Singles

1. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, def. Brett Dale, Russellville, 8-3.

2. Walker Payne, Russellville, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Doubles

1. Hunter Howell/Grant Payne, Russellville. def. Lucas Junkermann/Sam Jackson, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

2. Josiah James/Nick Carter, Russellville, def. Blaise Becan/Malachi Becan, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Sports on 09/22/2019

Print Headline: Girls doubles team wins another in Russellville

