File photo/Siloam Sunday Vendors line Broadway Street during the 2018 Homegrown Festival. This year's festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

The sixth annual Homegrown Festival will be filling downtown Siloam Springs with unique local goods and flavors on Saturday.

The festival, hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include free children's activities in Twin Springs Park, entertainment at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, food trucks and plenty of locally crafted goods.

The festival will stretch throughout Memorial Park, Twin Springs Park and Broadway Street and is going to be concurrent with the Farmers Market, which takes place in Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

This year, the festival is increasing the number of children's activities and will have eight to nine nonprofits providing games and activities, Trinidad said.

Also new this year, the free entertainment will move to the amphitheater, which was completed in May, she said. The city is working with Main Street to provide the venue and Grand Savings Bank is sponsoring the live music, she said. Root 358 is scheduled to take the stage at 10 a.m., Sweet 25 is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. and the Sons of Otis Malone will perform at 5 p.m. to cap off the festival, she said.

"(People) can bring the whole family and its fun for everybody and hopefully they will also mosey through Farmers Market and Homegrown and buy some Christmas presents or something for the home or more beauty products," she said.

The vendors all sell handmade or hand-sourced items and come mostly from Northwest Arkansas or the tri-state area, Trinidad said. Many of the vendors work from home or have a small business so the Homegrown Festival is the one time each year they have a storefront, she said.

The festival will also feature five food trucks, including Yeyo's, Big Chief BBQ, The Purple Banana, Incredible Edibles, Flavorful Kettle Corn and an ice cream cart from Pure Joy.

Trinidad said the festival is designed to bring more customers to downtown businesses and restaurants.

More information about the festival is available on Main Street Siloam Springs' Facebook and Instagram pages.

